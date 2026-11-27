KOCHI: A team of officials with the social justice department, Kochi corporation and city police has initiated action to rehabilitate destitute people and guide nomadic families that spend their nights under flyovers and on road medians -- at grave risk to their own lives. This comes even as the civic body’s Night Shelter project remains on paper.

Kochi City police, in a letter dated September 30, urged the corporation to take necessary action to protect people who have taken up spaces in and around Ernakulam North railway station. Now a common sight in localities such as Kaloor, Marine Drive, Kathrikkadavu Vallarpadam, Mattancherry and Fort Kochi, people who seek refuge out in the open include those with mental problems and entire families who have migrated from other states.

After the corporation proposed the Night Shelter project, a Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA)-owned building in Kaloor was identified for its implementation. However, delays in GCDA issuing NOCs and lack of will on the part of city authorities affected its execution. The project was conceptualised to provide accommodation, along with basic amenities such as drinking water and food.

Several reports have been submitted to the civic body detailing the grave safety hazards posed to nomadic families sleeping along road medians. Their numbers soar in the run-up to festival seasons as they try to eke out a living selling toys and other trinkets. There have been instances where people sleeping on narrow dividers have suffered crush injuries or lost limbs on being hit by vehicles, police officers said.