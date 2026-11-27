What does it mean to look at someone? And what happens when the person being observed looks back?

These questions form the starting point of ‘The Social Optic: Weight, Witness, and Return’, a group exhibition bringing together works by Anjith K, Aswathy G S, Harsha P S and the artist collective Artiko Tales (Sudharsana B Shenoy and Harisankar Muraleedharan).

The exhibition explores how people see one another and how these perceptions form identities and social relationships. It turns the lens onto the experiences of individuals and communities, particularly those whose stories often go unnoticed. Through paintings and textile works, the works examine memory, belonging, gender, and marginalisation.

Anjith’s works, inspired by Chalai Market, observe people in public. The series is inspired by a Navarathri procession he witnessed during his college days. “The overwhelming presence of the crowd that day became a starting point for me to explore the psychological experience of being among people. I was interested in how a crowd could become a space of both connection and alienation,” he says.