What does it mean to look at someone? And what happens when the person being observed looks back?
These questions form the starting point of ‘The Social Optic: Weight, Witness, and Return’, a group exhibition bringing together works by Anjith K, Aswathy G S, Harsha P S and the artist collective Artiko Tales (Sudharsana B Shenoy and Harisankar Muraleedharan).
The exhibition explores how people see one another and how these perceptions form identities and social relationships. It turns the lens onto the experiences of individuals and communities, particularly those whose stories often go unnoticed. Through paintings and textile works, the works examine memory, belonging, gender, and marginalisation.
Anjith’s works, inspired by Chalai Market, observe people in public. The series is inspired by a Navarathri procession he witnessed during his college days. “The overwhelming presence of the crowd that day became a starting point for me to explore the psychological experience of being among people. I was interested in how a crowd could become a space of both connection and alienation,” he says.
Anjith is curious to see how people interact in public and explore their desire to find one’s own place among the crowd. His works capture this tension through fragmented and abstract forms.
Aswathy, meanwhile, explores women’s experiences of domesticity, motherhood and gender roles. She brings classical techniques and modern sensibilities together in her artworks. She questions the popular perception of home and family as spaces of comfort and freedom. “I am interested in how familial and patriarchal structures shape identities and limit the spaces in which women can explore their sense of self beyond socially prescribed roles and expectations,” she says.
To understand how women are represented, Aswathy studied Indian and Western art history and multiple media. “I wanted to see how these images and cultural influences shape a young girl’s ideas about womanhood, motherhood and the importance of family and home,” she says.
For Harsha P S, the focus is on people and communities pushed to the margins. Her works highlight the everyday struggles of these communities through portraits and women working in rice fields — all created using ordinary clothes.
“I wanted to highlight the problems and challenges these communities face in their everyday lives,” says Harsha.
Cloth is her primary medium. She sources fabric scraps from tailoring shops, where they are usually discarded, and stitches them together to create her artworks. The pieces are not glued or pasted onto a surface; each fragment is carefully sewn together. The process is labour-intensive, with each artwork taking her around a month to complete.
“I use discarded cloth because I want to give these materials another life. Each piece is stitched together, and it takes considerable time to bring the work together,” she says.
A practising visual artist based in Keralam, Harsha’s work draws from personal and collective experiences of caste, gender and class-based oppression. By using materials that are themselves discarded, she also draws a parallel with the people whose stories she seeks to bring into focus.
Her portraits and depictions of everyday labour invite viewers to pay attention to lives and experiences that often remain outside the mainstream narrative.
Together, the works encourage viewers to look beyond the appearances of people they come across. See through the histories and experiences that influence how people are understood.
The exhibition at Gallery OED, Mattancherry, will conclude on December 8.