KOCHI: Four Assam natives, including a man previously arrested in a murder case in Attappady, were arrested by the Kunnathunadu police on Friday in connection with the robbery and assault of a 69-year-old woman at her home in Chelakkulam near Perumbavoor.

The accused were identified as Noorjul Islam, 40, Faijudeen, 24, Mofijudeen, 22, and Mainuddin, 41. Police said the fourth accused, Mainuddin, allegedly conspired with the others in the robbery, while the remaining three entered the house and attacked the woman.

The incident occurred around 3 pm on Thursday in Chelakkulam. The trio allegedly barged into the house when the woman was alone. When she raised an alarm, they gagged her with a towel, tied her hands with pieces of cloth and robbed her of the gold ornaments she was wearing. They also took `18,000 from a cupboard before fleeing.

Following the robbery, Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief K S Sudarshan formed a special investigation team (SIT), which identified the suspects and tracked them to Thrissur. The four were arrested at the railway station in the early hours of Friday while allegedly attempting to flee to Assam.