KOCHI: Four Assam natives, including a man previously arrested in a murder case in Attappady, were arrested by the Kunnathunadu police on Friday in connection with the robbery and assault of a 69-year-old woman at her home in Chelakkulam near Perumbavoor.
The accused were identified as Noorjul Islam, 40, Faijudeen, 24, Mofijudeen, 22, and Mainuddin, 41. Police said the fourth accused, Mainuddin, allegedly conspired with the others in the robbery, while the remaining three entered the house and attacked the woman.
The incident occurred around 3 pm on Thursday in Chelakkulam. The trio allegedly barged into the house when the woman was alone. When she raised an alarm, they gagged her with a towel, tied her hands with pieces of cloth and robbed her of the gold ornaments she was wearing. They also took `18,000 from a cupboard before fleeing.
Following the robbery, Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief K S Sudarshan formed a special investigation team (SIT), which identified the suspects and tracked them to Thrissur. The four were arrested at the railway station in the early hours of Friday while allegedly attempting to flee to Assam.
Police said the accused attempted to attack officers and escape when they spotted the police team but were overpowered. The stolen gold ornaments were recovered from them.
Noorjul Islam was earlier arrested in a murder case registered by the Agali police in Palakkad district. He was accused of killing a migrant worker by slitting his throat during a theft attempt in Attappady. He was released on bail on August 26, 2025, after spending around four months in prison, police said. Faijudeen is also an accused in a theft case registered by the Kunnathunadu police. He was arrested in connection with a house burglary in Kummanod six months ago and was subsequently released on bail.
The investigation team was led by Perumbavoor DySP C Binu Kumar and Kunnathunadu Inspector T Dilish.