KOCHI: “Life feels incredible and I am more excited than ever,” says Raul Aju John, the 16-year-old innovator who met and even clicked a selfie with Russian President Vladimir Putin while attending the Artificial Intelligence Journey Conference 2026 in Moscow.

A Class 12 student of Government VHSS, North Edappally, Raul participated in the session for youngsters titled ‘A Conversation of Young AI Talents’ on the topic ‘The World of the Future in the Age of AI’. In the session that had over 10 young AI prodigies from different countries in attendance, Raul — known as the ‘AI kid of India’ — spoke mainly about the way AI could transform the field of education and shared the experience with his own product ‘ThinkCraft’, a mobile application that provides short video lessons that anybody can understand.

At the interaction, President Putin asked him if overdependence on AI affects the thinking of youngsters. Raul answered that students in India are not allowed to use calculators until Class 10 so that basic mathematics is understood. Similarly, AI should be used once the students learn the basics, he said.

“It was a wonderful experience meeting AI experts from various parts of the globe. After the session with young AI prodigies, Mr Putin was leaving. But when I asked for a selfie, he readily agreed. He even shook hands with me and I was delighted,” Raul told TNIE.

Originally from Pathanamthitta, he has been living in Kochi for the past 13 years. Raul and his company, AIRealm, now focuses on taking the AI learning platform ThinkCraft to more people and organisations. He has already developed RESQ.AI, a platform that provides legal help in minutes. It can analyze legal documents while connecting the user to lawyers and other legal experts to solve the legal hurdles.