KOCHI: The December festive season is expected to keep the State Water Transport Department’s (SWTD) boats busy as passenger traffic to Fort Kochi and Vypeen picks up. With Christmas and New Year approaching, the department is looking at additional services to handle the expected rush, particularly on the Ernakulam-Fort Kochi and Ernakulam-Vypeen routes. The five boats currently operating on these routes are running at full capacity, together operating 86 services a day.
The department is also operating additional services to Kadamakudy and Varappuzha. Adding to the fleet, Boat No. 58 is expected to return to service in a few days after undergoing repairs at the boat yard in Thevara. Its return is expected to help streamline the existing services and ease the pressure on the boats currently in operation.
The department is also exploring the possibility of bringing in boats from other stations, including Vaikom, Panavally and Alappuzha, to operate additional services during the New Year celebrations. These boats could be deployed for both regular additional trips and special services depending on passenger demand.
“The special services are likely to have a higher fare than the regular services. While the current fare is Rs 6, passengers may have to pay Rs 10 or Rs 20 for the special services. The final fare and the number of additional trips are yet to be decided,” said Assistant Traffic Superintendent Sajith K V.
However, those planning to travel to Fort Kochi on New Year’s Eve may have to plan their journey ahead. As of now, SWTD has decided not to operate services from Ernakulam after 7 pm on December 31. Services from Fort Kochi to Ernakulam will continue, though the arrangements are yet to be finalised.
“The amount received would vary from previous years as we used to operate round the clock then and there were no water metro services,” said Kalesh Kumar, the station master.
Revenue generated on weekends touch around Rs 70,000 and 50,000, he said. Last December, the revenue stood at Rs 1.1 lakh. It used to be higher before water metro came into the picture, Kalesh said.
The department will discuss the New Year service arrangements at a meeting with the director on November 28. The possibility of deploying boats from other stations and the timing of special services are among the matters expected to be taken up at the meeting.
Fare may go up
Special services are likely to have a higher fare than the regular services
While the current fare is Rs 6, passengers may have to pay Rs 10 or Rs 20 for the special services
SWTD has decided not to operate services from Ernakulam after 7 pm on December 31