KOCHI: The December festive season is expected to keep the State Water Transport Department’s (SWTD) boats busy as passenger traffic to Fort Kochi and Vypeen picks up. With Christmas and New Year approaching, the department is looking at additional services to handle the expected rush, particularly on the Ernakulam-Fort Kochi and Ernakulam-Vypeen routes. The five boats currently operating on these routes are running at full capacity, together operating 86 services a day.

The department is also operating additional services to Kadamakudy and Varappuzha. Adding to the fleet, Boat No. 58 is expected to return to service in a few days after undergoing repairs at the boat yard in Thevara. Its return is expected to help streamline the existing services and ease the pressure on the boats currently in operation.

The department is also exploring the possibility of bringing in boats from other stations, including Vaikom, Panavally and Alappuzha, to operate additional services during the New Year celebrations. These boats could be deployed for both regular additional trips and special services depending on passenger demand.

“The special services are likely to have a higher fare than the regular services. While the current fare is Rs 6, passengers may have to pay Rs 10 or Rs 20 for the special services. The final fare and the number of additional trips are yet to be decided,” said Assistant Traffic Superintendent Sajith K V.