KOCHI: In the dark of the night, they gather to dare and bare their fantasies.

As traffic starts to thin in the early hours, several stretches of road in Kochi are becoming spaces for youngsters to indulge their need for speed. From high-velocity stunts on MG Road to reckless riding in Kakkanad using modified motorcycles, such gatherings raise public-safety concerns.

One such incident came to light on November 13, when two youngsters were caught on camera performing dangerous manoeuvres on a two-wheeler on MG Road around 2.30am — that too without helmets. The duo were seen swerving and rocking the vehicle along the middle of the road and blocking the path of other motorists. As the video circulated on social media, Ernakulam Central police registered a case and arrested the youngsters.

In another incident, five college students were booked by the motor vehicles department for dangerous riding on a single scooter on Thrikkakara Pipeline Road in Kakkanad.

The problem is not limited to individual instances of reckless riding. Residents have also complained about groups of bikers gathering after 11pm on roads with vehicles fitted with modified silencers, disturbing the neighbourhood peace.

The police, meanwhile, have intensified night-time enforcement. Kochi deputy commissioner Arun K Pavithran said additional personnel had been deployed to establish vehicle check points. Special combing operations are also being conducted, particularly on Saturdays, when violations tend to be more frequent.

“Over the past 10 to 15 days, we have upped our presence during odd hours. On Saturdays, around one-third of the city police force is deployed for special combing operations. The intensified enforcement will continue,” he said.

However, road safety expert Upendra Narayan said the issue goes beyond traffic discipline and enforcement. He pointed to the mismatch between the capabilities of modern vehicles and the speeds for which roads are designed.