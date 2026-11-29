KOCHI: In the dark of the night, they gather to dare and bare their fantasies.
As traffic starts to thin in the early hours, several stretches of road in Kochi are becoming spaces for youngsters to indulge their need for speed. From high-velocity stunts on MG Road to reckless riding in Kakkanad using modified motorcycles, such gatherings raise public-safety concerns.
One such incident came to light on November 13, when two youngsters were caught on camera performing dangerous manoeuvres on a two-wheeler on MG Road around 2.30am — that too without helmets. The duo were seen swerving and rocking the vehicle along the middle of the road and blocking the path of other motorists. As the video circulated on social media, Ernakulam Central police registered a case and arrested the youngsters.
In another incident, five college students were booked by the motor vehicles department for dangerous riding on a single scooter on Thrikkakara Pipeline Road in Kakkanad.
The problem is not limited to individual instances of reckless riding. Residents have also complained about groups of bikers gathering after 11pm on roads with vehicles fitted with modified silencers, disturbing the neighbourhood peace.
The police, meanwhile, have intensified night-time enforcement. Kochi deputy commissioner Arun K Pavithran said additional personnel had been deployed to establish vehicle check points. Special combing operations are also being conducted, particularly on Saturdays, when violations tend to be more frequent.
“Over the past 10 to 15 days, we have upped our presence during odd hours. On Saturdays, around one-third of the city police force is deployed for special combing operations. The intensified enforcement will continue,” he said.
However, road safety expert Upendra Narayan said the issue goes beyond traffic discipline and enforcement. He pointed to the mismatch between the capabilities of modern vehicles and the speeds for which roads are designed.
“Even if a vehicle is capable of travelling at 150 or 200 kmph, it does not mean our roads are designed for such speeds.”
Upendra said manufacturers are increasingly rolling out motorcycles and cars with bigger engines and higher acceleration capabilities, while there was no adequate control to ensure that these capabilities match road conditions.
He also rejected the argument that empty roads make speeding less dangerous. Unexpected obstacles such as stray dogs, stationary vehicles and other objects can appear suddenly, leaving motorists with little time to react.
“Drivers must expect the unexpected, particularly during the early hours. Even after a driver spots an obstacle and applies the brakes, the vehicle continues to travel during the reaction and stopping time. At high speeds, the consequences can be fatal,” he said.
Two-wheelers and high-performance cars are particularly vulnerable to such crashes, he added. Poor tyre maintenance and inadequate grip on smooth road surfaces, especially during rain, further increase the risk of skidding while negotiating curves.