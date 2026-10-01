Candidate selection, organisational lapses in focus at CPM’s Ernakulam review

KOCHI: The two-day extended Ernakulam district committee meeting of the CPM began at Tripunithura on Wednesday, with the party launching an introspection into the political and organisational reasons behind its rout in the district in the May assembly elections.

In Tripunithura, there was a view within the party that state committee member M Anilkumar would have been better suited than K N Unnikrishnan, sources said.

Anilkumar, who had reportedly begun meeting people in the constituency in anticipation of being considered, was seen by some leaders as a candidate with greater organisational reach there.

The decision to move sitting Vypeen MLA K N Unnikrishnan to Tripunithura, instead of allowing him to retain the seat or shifting him to another constituency, has also come under criticism, sources said.

The Vypeen result is also being examined against the backdrop of consolidation of Latin Catholic votes behind the Congress. CPM candidate M B Shyni, an Ezhava, failed to recover the ground lost by the party, sources said. Congress’ Tony Chammany defeated Shyni by 15,648 votes.