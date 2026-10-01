Car hijacked after assaulting owner in Kochi's Kuruppampady

KOCHI: A 29-year-old man was assaulted and his car allegedly hijacked by two unidentified persons at Nellimolam in Kuruppampady late Wednesday night.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 9.15 pm on Wednesday when the victim, Subin Sunil, a resident of Arakkapady in Ernakulam, was travelling in the car.

The two accused allegedly intercepted the car and tried to take it away with the intention of committing robbery. One of them allegedly snatched the car keys and assaulted the victim on his face when he tried to prevent them.

The victim reportedly clung to the vehicle in an attempt to stop the accused from fleeing. The accused allegedly drove away while deliberately rubbing the victim's body against a pickup vehicle parked on the roadside, causing injuries.

The car, valued at Rs 8.75 lakh, was taken away. A wallet containing Rs 5,000, kept inside the vehicle, was also allegedly stolen.

Police registered a case on Thursday and have launched a search for the two accused.