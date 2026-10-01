Koder House fire an eye-opener for Fort Kochi’s heritage conservation

KOCHI: So sad; hope they can save it. Thank God no one got hurt,” read the message sent by Shulamit Koder, the great-granddaughter of Samuel S Koder, to her acquaintance in Fort Kochi upon learning of the massive blaze at the historic Koder House that was originally owned by her great grandfather.

More such messages of shock and sadness have been pouring in from Koder’s family as well as Jewish people living across the globe to their acquaintances at Fort Kochi and Mattancherry since news broke of Tuesday evening’s fire at the heritage building in Fort Kochi.

The red-coloured building has been a Fort Kochi landmark. “Koder House was more than a building, it was a symbol of Fort Kochi’s rich heritage,” said Thoufeek Zakriya, an expert on Jews of Kerala.

He maintains a blog and Facebook page, named the Jews of Malabar. He said he received a message expressing sadness from the wife of Koder’s grandson following the blaze.

Mansoor Naina, a historian, described the house as one that stands tall with pride on Tower Road.

“The red mansion catches the eye of anyone walking through the historic lanes of Fort Kochi. It reminds us all of the cultural identity of Kochi’s Jewish community, foreign trade relations, the city’s early electrical revolution and the evolution of Indo-European architecture. This heritage building is an invaluable jewel in the historical map of Fort Kochi. The fire has scalded the hearts of Kochi’s heritage lovers,” he said.