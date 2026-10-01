Koder House fire an eye-opener for Fort Kochi’s heritage conservation

KOCHI: So sad; hope they can save it. Thank God no one got hurt,” read the message sent by Shulamit Koder, the great-granddaughter of Samuel S Koder, to her acquaintance in Fort Kochi upon learning of the massive blaze at the historic Koder House that was originally owned by her great grandfather.
More such messages of shock and sadness have been pouring in from Koder’s family as well as Jewish people living across the globe to their acquaintances at Fort Kochi and Mattancherry since news broke of Tuesday evening’s fire at the heritage building in Fort Kochi.
The red-coloured building has been a Fort Kochi landmark. “Koder House was more than a building, it was a symbol of Fort Kochi’s rich heritage,” said Thoufeek Zakriya, an expert on Jews of Kerala.
He maintains a blog and Facebook page, named the Jews of Malabar. He said he received a message expressing sadness from the wife of Koder’s grandson following the blaze.
Mansoor Naina, a historian, described the house as one that stands tall with pride on Tower Road.
“The red mansion catches the eye of anyone walking through the historic lanes of Fort Kochi. It reminds us all of the cultural identity of Kochi’s Jewish community, foreign trade relations, the city’s early electrical revolution and the evolution of Indo-European architecture. This heritage building is an invaluable jewel in the historical map of Fort Kochi. The fire has scalded the hearts of Kochi’s heritage lovers,” he said.
Constructed in 1808 in the Portuguese architectural style, the mansion was acquired by Samuel S Koder, a prominent Jewish merchant in Kochi, in 1905. It was subsequently reconstructed into a beautiful three-storey structure featuring a red facade in the Indo-European style. “The story behind the restructuring is interesting.
Samuel Koder had the facade structured and gabled in Europe and shipped to Kochi. The windows are said to be made of glass imported from Belgium,” said Thoufeek. Originally from Iraq, the Koders made their mark in trade and social spheres of Kochi.
Samuel Shabdai Koder (1869-1941) served as warden of the Paradesi Synagogue in Mattancherry and was the first Jewish chairman of Cochin Municipal Council. As Honorary Consul of the Netherlands, his residence was also a vibrant cultural hub where foreign diplomats and dignitaries gathered. In its heyday under the Koders, the building was known for its famous Friday Open houses, said Thoufeek.
“It was a big event on the Cochin social calendar and became central for anyone who wished to meet the Koders or know about the Indian-Jewish lifestyle. The number of visitors varied, from a handful to as many as 45. There would be ambassadors, celebrities even heads of state among them. Conversation and food were the order of the day,”
Thoufeek said. The Koder family’s contributions are many. Samuel S Koder founded the Cochin Electric Company, which brought electricity to Fort Kochi and Mattancherry for the first time, said Mansoor. This enterprise, which later became part of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), is still a crucial chapter in the history of Kochi’s modernisation.
Historians, conservationists and local residents believe that though it is heartbreaking to see a fine piece of heritage damaged, the fire has been an eye-opener. “It has brought to light the necessity to put in place a system that can be initiated quickly if such incidents happen in future,” said K J Sohan, former Kochi mayor. According to him, Mayor V K Minimol has said a meeting will be held to chalk out a plan to prevent and tackle such incidents.
“This is a heritage zone, coming under the Kerala Art and Heritage Commission. So any renovation or construction will have to go through the commission,” he said, while pointing out that there is no system to check the condition and health of the various heritage buildings in Fort Kochi and Mattanchery. Thoufeek said buildings of such antiquity urgently require rigorous electrical safety audits, advanced fire suppression systems and inspections by expert architects to safeguard all fragile heritage structures. “A structural audit’s core aim is to protect heritage sites,” he said.
On renovation, conservation architect Malini Rajalakshmi said since Koder House is a heritage structure, the owner will have to follow the rules and adhere to its original style. “Even the materials for renovation will have to be similar to the original,” she said.
Tourists’ passports, belongings charred
The fire at the historic Koder House in Fort Kochi on Tuesday is estimated to have caused losses of around Rs 4 crore, according to police officials. The preliminary estimate is based on the details furnished by the management on the extent of damage. The building had extensive wooden interiors and furniture, much of which was destroyed in the fire. The belongings of five guests were also reportedly destroyed.
Three French nationals staying at the property lost their passports, laptops, clothing and other personal belongings. The luggage of two Indian guests was also destroyed. Police said the five guests were not present at the property when the fire broke out. A scientific team and forensic experts are examining the site to determine the exact cause of the fire. Conducting a detailed inspection is proving difficult as an entire floor of the building has collapsed.
‘Fond memories at Koder House’’
For Dr David Hallegua, Koder’s grandson, said he was shocked when he heard the news. “I have fond memories of spending the weekends with my parents and grandparents at Koder House as a child. I remember hearing the waves, seagulls and ship horns early in the morning while sitting on the red balcony. I used to have lunch my grandparents every day while I attended Britto School. Friday night Sabbath get-togethers, Passover Seder dinners and large Masonic or Rotary dinners were vibrant and unforgettable events at the house,” he recalled.
Main attraction
The primary attraction of Koder House is its Indo-European architecture, blending European construction techniques with traditional Keralite elements. Majestic red facade, beautifully carved teakwood staircases and furniture, floor tiles arranged in a chessboard pattern, stained glass windows imported from Belgium, spacious verandas catching the sea breeze, and the wooden bridge across the road.