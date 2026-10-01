Man assaulted after objecting to being filmed near Kochi airport

KOCHI: A man was allegedly assaulted and pushed into a roadside drain near Kochi airport after he objected to being filmed by two unidentified persons. Nedumbassery police registered a case on Thursday based on his complaint.

The incident occurred on September 27 around 11.45 pm on the service road on the southern side of VIP Road in Nedumbassery. The 28-year-old victim, Sahad, a native of Palakkad, was waiting for a taxi when one of the accused allegedly filmed him on a mobile phone and showed the visuals to another person through a video call.

The victim objected to this and raised an alarm. When he tried to leave the place, one of the accused allegedly caught hold of his left hand and stopped him. When the victim attempted to free himself, the accused allegedly pulled him by his right hand and pushed him into a nearby drain.

The victim suffered an injury below his left elbow in the incident. Police said the two accused acted together in committing the alleged assault.

Nedumbassery police have launched an investigation to identify and trace the accused.