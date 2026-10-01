Three SFI workers stabbed hours after MGU college union polls

KOCHI: Three SFI workers, including its area president, were attacked and stabbed allegedly by KSU workers in Muvattupuzha late Tuesday night, hours after the MG University college union elections.

SFI leaders S Karthik, Ananthu Rajan, and Nirmala College unit secretary Jinu Saji were injured in the attack at Kacherithazham around 9.30pm. The incident took place while they were returning home after receiving treatment at Muvattupuzha General Hospital following an earlier clash.

According to the SFI, the trio was intercepted by a group armed with weapons. The attackers allegedly arrived on motorcycles, rammed their vehicle, knocked them down and assaulted them before stabbing them. Karthik sustained injuries to his head and right ear, with a portion of his ear reportedly severed.

Jinu suffered stab injuries to his head, left shoulder and back, while Ananthu sustained an injury to his head. The three were later admitted to Muvattupuzha Cooperative Hospital.

The incident followed a clash during a KSU victory procession held in the evening. SFI alleged that its workers were attacked and that flags, banners and other campaign materials were damaged during the procession. The situation was brought under control after police intervened.

The attackers fled the scene after the late-night assault. Muvattupuzha police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.