Demand up for bigger Ro-Ro, but inadequate infrastructure poses a hurdle

KOCHI: Infrastructure constraints and a busy shipping channel are playing spoilsport to plans to introduce a bigger Ro-Ro (roll on roll off) vessel on the Fort Kochi-Vypeen route, even as passengers have been demanding an enhancement of commuting facilities either through additional services or larger vessels.

Two Ro-Ro ferries are operating shuttle services on the route. Though a third Ro-Ro ferry was inaugurated earlier this year, it has stayed ashore despite Kochi corporation’s announcement to make it operational soon.

It is learnt that the corporation is still in talks with the Kochi Water Metro to hand over the Ro-Ro services, currently run by the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC), which is being cited as the reason for the delay in pressing the third Ro-Ro into service.

Meanwhile, demands have risen to study the feasibility of launching a bigger Ro-Ro ferry, citing the increasing volume of vehicles. Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden had asked the authorities to explore the option of using hybrid-mode large ferry services, like electric ferries or other eco-friendly options, sticking to international standards.

“Though KSINC had submitted a report regarding the feasibility of launching a big Ro-Ro vessel on the Fort Kochi-Vypeen route, we had also urged the government to take the opinion of all stakeholders involved in the matter, especially Kochi corporation and the Cochin Port,” an official with KSINC said.