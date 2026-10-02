Lack of evening trains crowds Venad Express in Kerala, passengers irked

KOCHI: Travelling on board the Shoranur Junction-Thiruvananthapuram Central Venad Express requires not only good lung capacity but hardcore gym training too. Why? The train, which departs Ernakulam Town at 5.20pm, gets overcrowded because no train runs to Thiruvananthapuram after Parasuram Express that leaves Ernakulam Town at 1.55pm. Passengers can be seen travelling on footboards, hanging onto the handrails beside the door for dear life.

Fed up with railways’ apathy in introducing an additional service towards Kollam to resolve the issue, passengers, especially women, submitted complaints at various railway stations between Ernakulam and Kayamkulam on Wednesday.

“It is a wagon tragedy in the making,” said Ajaz Vadakedam, executive member, Friends on Rails. “The number of passengers from Tripunithura (where the Venad Express arrives at 5.38pm) has risen significantly with the opening of the metro station.

Lack of proportionate increase in train services has worsened the misery. Trains are experiencing unprecedented crowding. A service before Venad Express is essential.” He said passengers have decided to continue with their protests.