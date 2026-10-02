Streets turning war zone as private bus honking escalates into road rage in Kochi

KOCHI: In Kochi’s congested traffic, the blaring horn of a private bus is often a demand for others to make way. However, in three incidents reported within a week, repeated or aggressive honking escalated into dangerous driving, heated exchanges and, in one case, even a physical altercation.

The incidents, reported on September 24 and 30, point to a recurring pattern: persistent honking, an attempt to force another vehicle to give way, followed by confrontation when the other driver refuses to back down.

The latest incident was reported at Edappally on September 30. A private bus repeatedly sounded its horn before allegedly rear-ending a two-wheeler. When the rider questioned the driver and conductor, an argument followed. The driver allegedly moved the bus forward again and hit the stationary two-wheeler.

On September 24, honking led to a confrontation between two private buses near the Kerala High Court. CCTV footage showed one bus approaching another at high speed while honking. It allegedly crossed into the other bus’s way, forcing both to stop. The crews then confronted each other, with the dispute escalating into a fight.

The same day, a motorist alleged attempts by a private bus to run him over near the District Court. As per the complainant, the private bus repeatedly honked at him, forcing him to move aside. When he later attempted to overtake the bus near the old corporation office, the driver allegedly swerved towards his car and hit it. Police registered a case in connection with the incident.