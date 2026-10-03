Cheranalloor panchayat fighting low voltage, demands new substation

KOCHI: As the clock strikes seven in the evening, the bulbs in Cheranalloor panchayat houses start flickering, fans rotate slowly, and it becomes difficult to operate electrical appliances. The reason? Low voltage! For a panchayat in close proximity to Kochi corporation, voltage becoming a big issue is not a great advertisement for Kochi as an aspiring, expanding city.

The situation has led residents to launch a signature campaign demanding a KSEB substation to solve the issue. Benny Francis, a panchayat member, told TNIE that the situation has worsened in the past year.

“The panchayat has grown over the years. In the past, the number of residents might have been in the thousands; today it is in the ten thousands. Also, the number of wards in the panchayat has gone up from 17 to 20,” Benny said, adding that power consumption too has gone up exponentially.

Shaji V A, a resident of Cheranalloor, said the panchayat receives power from three feeders — Edappally, Periyar and Pachalam. “However, with the increase in the number of houses and other establishments like flats, hospitals and small-scale industries, the electricity demand has gone up considerably.

There are more than 20 big flat complexes in Cheranalloor. The panchayat also has two big hospitals. So, a substation has become necessary to cater to the power demands of the panchayat,” he pointed out.