Man booked for assault on 70-year-old mother in Kerala's Kothamangalam

KOCHI: Disturbing visuals of a man allegedly assaulting his elderly mother at their home in Kudamunda in Kothamangalam, have prompted senior police officers to direct stern action against him. Pothanicad police have registered a case against the man, Shyjan alias Kuttayi, on Friday based on information provided by a neighbour.

According to the FIR, Shyjan allegedly assaulted his 70-year-old mother, Ponnamma, after returning home in an intoxicated state on September 29. The video of the assault later went viral, drawing the attention of senior police officials, who directed the Pothanicad police to ensure stern action against the accused.

Following the incident, police reached the house and shifted Ponnamma to a shelter home. Shyjan had left the place by the time the police arrived. Police officials said Shyjan would be taken into custody soon.

According to neighbours and local residents, Shyjan frequently returned home after consuming alcohol and allegedly assaulted his mother. Fearing him, Ponnamma would often sit on the veranda or remain on the roadside when he was at home. The latest incident reportedly followed an argument between Shyjan and his mother. Police have booked Shyjan for allegedly causing hurt, using obscene or abusive words and wrongfully restraining a person.