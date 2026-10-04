Kerala govt will extend full support for cancer research, preventive efforts: Health Minister

KOCHI: The state government will extend full support for initiatives to curb the rising cancer rates and to achieve new scientific breakthroughs in diagnosis and treatment, said Health Minister K Muraleedharan.

He was virtually inaugurating the Aster Quality Care Cancer Conclave (AQCCON) 2026, organised by the Aster International Institute of Oncology in Kochi. He said it was important to understand why cancer was being detected among young and otherwise healthy people.

The minister also called for discussions on the facilities required for cancer care and the areas that need further research to address a disease that continues to challenge medical science. Actor Divya Pillai and AQCCON -2026 chairperson Dr Jem Kalathil launched the fifth edition of Sakhi.

Aster International Institute of Oncology global director Dr Somashekhar S P, Dr Arun R Warrier, Dr Sharath S, Dr Jem Kalathil, Dr C N Patil, Dr K V Gangadharan, Dr Nalanda Jayadev, Ramesh Kumar, Dr Somashekhar, and Dr Suhaib Kadhar attended the event.