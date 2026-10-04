Key projects delayed for seven years, Kochi water metro expansion takes a hit.

KOCHI: Despite being envisaged for completion within four years of its commencement, work on the Kochi Water Metro project has dragged on for seven years, with much of the planned fleet and terminal infrastructure yet to be realised. Of 78 boats and 38 jetties envisioned under the Rs 1,136-crore project, only 20 boats and 12 terminals have been commissioned.

The project, mostly financed through a long-term loan from KfW Development Bank under Indo-German financial cooperation agreement, was originally proposed to be fully operational by 2019. Though the loan period has been extended multiple times, there has been no let-up in delays. The latest extension will run till June 2027, with another extension now being sought by the implementing agency, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL).

Holdups in the manufacture and delivery of boats by Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), contractor timelines, monsoon disruptions, and elections have been cited for the delays.

In all, 26 terminals and 58 boats are yet to be commissioned. The project, proposed in 2015, was planned in two phases based on the projected demand across 16 identified routes. The first phase, scheduled for 2016-17, envisaged operations on seven routes with a fleet of 43 boats. This included 14 boats with a capacity of 100 passengers, 27 boats with a capacity of 50 passengers and two spare vessels. The second phase, proposed for 2018-19, was to extend operations to 16 routes, including nine additional stretches.

The infrastructure plan included 38 jetties, of which 18 were to be developed as major jetties and 20 as minor ones. Three major jetties — Elamkunnapuzha, Kadamakudy and Varapuzha, and seven minor jetties — Amrita Hospital, Chariyamthuruth, Cheranalloor, Eloor, Aster Medcity, Paliyamthuruth and Thundathumkadavu — were earmarked for development in the next phase. Of these, only two minor jetties are currently operational — Eloor and Cheranalloor.