Man, wife arrested for cheating trading firm in Kochi

KOCHI: The Mulavukad police have registered a case against a former general manager of a commodity trading firm and his wife for allegedly cheating the company of Rs 18.53 lakh by preparing fake purchase orders.

The FIR was registered on Saturday following a complaint filed before the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-I by Vibin Das, managing director of a commodity firm, based at Ponnarimangalam, Bolgatty. The court subsequently directed the Mulavukad police to take further action.

According to the FIR, the first accused, a native of Tamil Nadu, had joined the company as general manager on June 1, 2024. He allegedly conspired with his wife to defraud the firm.

The accused allegedly created fake purchase orders showing large-scale requirements for mangoes, ginger, garlic and onions from various establishments in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The orders were allegedly sent from the accused’s email to the company’s email account to make them appear genuine.

Between August 9 and October 5, 2024, the accused allegedly received Rs 18.53 lakh in five instalments through an Indian Bank account, claiming the money was required for procuring the commodities.

However, the alleged purchases were not carried out and the money was not returned despite repeated demands, the police said.