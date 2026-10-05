Ambathodu bridge to end Ezhikkara's wait for a 'link'

KOCHI: The Ambathodu bridge project connecting Ambathodu and Vadakke Kadakkara Road in Ezhikkara panchayat in North Paravur has received a new lease of life, with the work being undertaken by the Bridges Division of the Public Works Department. Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Sunday inaugurated the bridge’s construction.

According to Satheesan, the construction is set to be completed quickly. The estimated cost of the bridge is Rs 4.69 crore, and was allocated in the 2023-2024 state budget.

The Ambathodu Bridge had been a longstanding demand of the residents of Ezhikkara panchayat.

According to officials, though funds for the project were sanctioned 10 years ago, construction was stalled as contractors did not submit tenders.

“However, through persistent efforts, administrative and technical sanctions were secured, and tender procedures were finalised to launch the current phase of construction,” the chief minister said.

With the construction of the bridge, the people of Ezhikkara will be able to travel from Paravur to Ernakulam in 20 minutes.