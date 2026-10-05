Licence renewal snag: Need full-fledged maritime office in Kochi, say tourist boat owners

KOCHI: The lack of a full-fledged maritime office in Kochi has become a hassle for those in the tourist boat industry, especially owners with operations in the city’s backwaters, Kottayam and Idukki. With the Kodungallur office of the Kerala Maritime Board (KMB) ceasing operations following the suspension of the port conservator, boat owners find themselves in a dilemma, unable to renew their licences.
According to Saju P B, member of the Marine Drive Boat Owners Association, things have taken a turn for the worse. “A large number of boat owners have been affected, not only in Ernakulam, but also in Kottayam and Idukki districts,” he said.
The demand for a full-fledged maritime office in Kochi has been a longstanding one, he said. “It would not only help save time but also prevent middlemen from fleecing operators. Considering that the Kodungallur office was some distance away, nearly all boat owners depended on middlemen to get their licences renewed.
This led to issues like commissions and bribery,” he added. He said that annual inspection and renewal of licences have come to a halt in Ernakulam, Kottayam and Idukki. “This has also affected the livelihood of crew members,” Saju added.
A senior officer associated with KMB validated Saju’s statement. He said there is an office in Kochi.
“However, it is a small one and doesn’t have enough manpower to cater to the needs of boat owners,” the officer said. According to him, a representation seeking the setting up of a bigger office has been sent to higher ups. “However, there has been no response as yet.”