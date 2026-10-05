Licence renewal snag: Need full-fledged maritime office in Kochi, say tourist boat owners

KOCHI: The lack of a full-fledged maritime office in Kochi has become a hassle for those in the tourist boat industry, especially owners with operations in the city’s backwaters, Kottayam and Idukki. With the Kodungallur office of the Kerala Maritime Board (KMB) ceasing operations following the suspension of the port conservator, boat owners find themselves in a dilemma, unable to renew their licences.

According to Saju P B, member of the Marine Drive Boat Owners Association, things have taken a turn for the worse. “A large number of boat owners have been affected, not only in Ernakulam, but also in Kottayam and Idukki districts,” he said.

The demand for a full-fledged maritime office in Kochi has been a longstanding one, he said. “It would not only help save time but also prevent middlemen from fleecing operators. Considering that the Kodungallur office was some distance away, nearly all boat owners depended on middlemen to get their licences renewed.