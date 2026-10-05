Lit & latte: At Third Wave Coffee's new outlet in Kochi

There are cafes you step into for a quick coffee, and some where you find yourself checking the time and wondering how long you have been sitting there. Third Wave Coffee’s new outlet at Panampilly Nagar feels more like the second.
This new spot in town has enough room for a leisurely coffee, a few pages of a book, or some work, while its menu offers enough to turn a quick drink stop into a meal.
I tried the orange zest mocha, which is rich, creamy, and sweet. It may be a tad too sugary for those who prefer their coffee on the bitter side, but it is a decadent dream for anyone with a sweet tooth.
Meanwhile, the strawberry iced tea gets the balance right. Flavoured iced teas can often be excessively sweet, but this one keeps the sugar in check. The strawberry flavour is noticeable without overpowering the drink, making it a refreshing option for a warm afternoon.
Among the food, the English cucumber and cream cheese bagel sandwich stands out. The bagel is light and fresh, with perfectly seasoned crisp cucumber giving it the perfect crunch. It makes for a good quick bite when you need something filling, but not too heavy.
The tandoori chicken sandwich is a heavier option. The chicken is cooked well — not hard and chewy, but soft and juicy — perfectly spiced with tandoori sauce. The fresh lettuce provides the much-needed freshness. The breads in both dishes deserve a special mention for being just the right amount of airy and fluffy.
The cafe has introduced ‘Backroom Brews’. “It is an experimental range that explores coffee through unique ingredient pairings and layered flavour profiles,” says co-founder Anirudh Sharma. “Inspired by the Japanese omakase philosophy, the range brings together speciality ingredients and unexpected combinations to offer a more unique interpretation of coffee,” he adds.
The range includes creations such as Kyoto Rose (botanical-inspired pink
base drink served over ice with a distinct matcha topping), Red Wave (made of cranberries, coffee, and cream), and Mont Blanc (a blend of orange juice, coffee, and rich cream).
The cafe has a relaxed feel, which matches how Third Wave wants its spaces to be.
“For us, cafés are more than places to pick up a cup of coffee. We see them as community spaces where people canslow down, spend time and connect with others,” says Anirudh.Third Wave has opened two outlets in Kochi, at Panampilly Nagar and Noel Focus, Chittethukara. The menu covers speciality coffee, cold coffees, matcha, teas, bakes, quick bites and all-day food.There are books for those who want to relax. Once you’ve picked your choice, you can find a spot and settle down for quiet reading. For those coming in larger groups, there are a variety of board games available.For a cafe meant to accommodate both a quick bite and a few relaxing hours, the Panampilly Nagar outlet gets the basics right: good drinks, satisfying food, and enough reason to stay awhile.