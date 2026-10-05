Lit & latte: At Third Wave Coffee's new outlet in Kochi

There are cafes you step into for a quick coffee, and some where you find yourself checking the time and wondering how long you have been sitting there. Third Wave Coffee’s new outlet at Panampilly Nagar feels more like the second.

This new spot in town has enough room for a leisurely coffee, a few pages of a book, or some work, while its menu offers enough to turn a quick drink stop into a meal.

I tried the orange zest mocha, which is rich, creamy, and sweet. It may be a tad too sugary for those who prefer their coffee on the bitter side, but it is a decadent dream for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Meanwhile, the strawberry iced tea gets the balance right. Flavoured iced teas can often be excessively sweet, but this one keeps the sugar in check. The strawberry flavour is noticeable without overpowering the drink, making it a refreshing option for a warm afternoon.

Among the food, the English cucumber and cream cheese bagel sandwich stands out. The bagel is light and fresh, with perfectly seasoned crisp cucumber giving it the perfect crunch. It makes for a good quick bite when you need something filling, but not too heavy.