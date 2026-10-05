Pedestrians turn ‘walking’ targets in Kochi as unkempt sidewalks spring traps

KOCHI: The unscientific construction of footpaths and lack of maintenance of existing ones render them largely useless for pedestrians in the city. Complaints seeking interventions by authorities have been piling up.

Madhu had stepped out of his office building at Convent Junction, and was making his way home, when his feet were trapped within the exposed iron grills on the footpath that had been installed to channel rainwater into drains. He ripped his toenails and had to seek medical assistance.

In another case, 65-year-old Rani was heading to church for morning prayers when she fell into a small pit on a pavement in Pachalam.

“The unscientific construction of footpaths is a major concern. Sections of uneven sidewalks have been creating chaos. In some places, slabs are missing and in others tiles have come undone.

The formation of cavities on pedestrian pathways where concrete slabs have been displaced throws up dangerous scenarios,” said Sujith S, an RTI activist. He urged Kochi corporation and Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) officials to take notice of these issues and make necessary interventions to ensure the safety of people who use walkways.

Meanwhile, there are also demands to make Kochi’s footpaths wheelchair-friendly.

Mayor V K Minimol pointed out that the corporation has urged CSML to assure upkeep of footpaths across the city. The possibility of using excess flyover beautification funds was also being explored, although diverting funds would amount to violation of protocols, she said.