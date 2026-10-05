Two held within hours for allegedly raping married woman in Kalamassery

KOCHI: Kalamassery police have arrested two men within hours of registering an FIR in connection with the alleged rape and repeated sexual assault of a married woman at a private lodge in Edappally on Friday.

The arrested are Sreeraj, 30, of Alappuzha and Jith Martin, 27, of Ernakulam. Both have been remanded in judicial custody, police said.

According to police, the woman was allegedly lured to the lodge on Friday on the pretext of arranging a job for her at spas. The accused allegedly offered her beer and narcotic substances before sexually assaulting her after she became intoxicated.

Following which an FIR was registered on Sunday.

Police suspect that the accused are part of a larger network allegedly operating under the guise of spas in Ernakulam and supplying women to customers. Investigators also suspect the involvement of a woman in the case, though her exact role is yet to be established.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said further arrests are likely.