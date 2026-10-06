Kochi: Criticism rife over dropping of 6 water metro terminals

KOCHI: The government order (GO) formally dropping six proposed water metro terminals has triggered strong criticism. Condemning the move, CPM said the decision was anti-people.

The transport department order has removed Aster, Amritha, Kothad, Thevara, Cheriyamthuruth and Mulavukad from the project’s approved network of 38 terminals. At the same time, it has approved a terminal at Nettoor, taking the revised total to 33.

“The water metro was planned after a detailed feasibility study with the objective of connecting the maximum number of island communities. The decision to drop six terminals without considering the larger objectives of the project is one-sided and anti-people. Nettoor was already part of the original DPR, so presenting it now as a new terminal is misleading. The government should not dilute the original vision of the project in this manner. The decision will undermine the project’s potential to ease Kochi’s growing traffic woes,” CPM leader and former industries minister P Rajeeve told TNIE.

The order cites operational, navigational, land availability and project-related constraints for dropping the six terminals. Aster was found unviable due to inadequate channel width and depth, the presence of a large number of Chinese fishing nets and low air draft under a bridge.

Amritha was dropped citing operational constraints. While Kothad was dropped as the proposed Chennur-Kothad bridge could affect boat manoeuvring, Cheriyamthuruth was removed in view of a proposed bridge. Thevara was dropped citing unavailability of the government land identified. Mulavukad was removed citing extremely low patronage on the existing South Chittoor-Eloor route, which has a stop at Mulavukad North.

“A terminal at Thevara would have enabled thousands of people from West Kochi, Palluruthy and Kumbalam to reach the city without getting caught in traffic congestion.