Artists spread the Kesariya charm in Kochi

KOCHI: The sound of the ‘khartal’, ‘dhol’ and harmonium reverberates on the Kaloor stadium ground. Amid the cacophony of visitors attending The Indian Artisans Haat, a group of Rajasthan folk singers sit, ignoring the bustle around, immersed in their art.

These musicians are busy serenading Kochi with songs they say have followed their families through generations.

At the centre of the group is Sawan Khan, a folk singer and khartal artiste from the Manganiyar community, which is known for its hereditary musicians. Based in Barmer and Jaisalmer, Sawan says music was part of his upbringing.

His group, Folk Music of Desert, includes Mangu Khan, the lead vocalist and harmonium artiste, and Roshan Khan, who plays the dhol.

“I learnt my first song from my father,” Sawan says. In Manganiyar community, music accompanies a person at almost every stage of life, he says.

“We learn singing right from birth,” he says. “We have songs for when a child is born, when they start walking, grow up into an adult, get engaged, married, have children, become a grandparent, and die. They cover a whole lifecycle.”

Sawan says he grew up hearing stories of the desert from his family, and they are also reflected in the songs he learnt. Today, he travels with other musicians to take that tradition to audiences across the country.