Artists spread the Kesariya charm in Kochi

The sound of the ‘khartal’, ‘dhol’ and harmonium reverberates on the Kaloor stadium ground. Amid the cacophony of visitors attending The Indian Artisans Haat, a group of Rajasthan folk singers sit, ignoring the bustle around, immersed in their art.
These musicians are busy serenading Kochi with songs they say have followed their families through generations.
At the centre of the group is Sawan Khan, a folk singer and khartal artiste from the Manganiyar community, which is known for its hereditary musicians. Based in Barmer and Jaisalmer, Sawan says music was part of his upbringing.
His group, Folk Music of Desert, includes Mangu Khan, the lead vocalist and harmonium artiste, and Roshan Khan, who plays the dhol.
“I learnt my first song from my father,” Sawan says. In Manganiyar community, music accompanies a person at almost every stage of life, he says.
“We learn singing right from birth,” he says. “We have songs for when a child is born, when they start walking, grow up into an adult, get engaged, married, have children, become a grandparent, and die. They cover a whole lifecycle.”
Sawan says he grew up hearing stories of the desert from his family, and they are also reflected in the songs he learnt. Today, he travels with other musicians to take that tradition to audiences across the country.
“We have performed all around the country. But Kerala feels special. People here are very knowledgeable about music. They can sing as well,” Sawan smiles.
The musicians begin performing around 11am and continue until about 7.30pm, with brief breaks. Traditional Rajasthani folk and Sufi music form the core, but Bollywood songs also find their way into the set.
One song that is frequently requested is ‘Chaudhary’, made popular by Mame Khan in Amit Trivedi’s Coke Studio episode.
The audience also frequently asks for qawwalis by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, he says.
But when it comes to introducing Rajasthan, the musicians turn to ‘Kesariya Balam Padharo Mhare Des’, the traditional welcome song and a personal favourite of the troupe.
“It has become quite famous and truly reflects the welcoming nature and open-heartedness of Rajasthani people,” Sawan says.
One memorable stop in his career was performing at the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani’s son.
A lot of celebrities and sportspersons have expressed appreciation for our work, he adds.
“Events like these offer us another opportunity to let our centuries-old musical tradition speak for itself. It brings us great joy to present these songs to newer audiences,” he smiles.
The exhibition will conclude on Oct 11
Mesmerising Kalighat paintings
The Indian Artisans HAAT expo includes works by artisans from across the country. One such artist is Prabhi Chirtakar, whose Kalighat paintings or patachitra are a huge attraction here.
Originated in Kolkata, it is known for its cloth-based storytelling tradition.
“In the past, the art form had been the mainstay entertainment for the people of Bengal. But the folk songs are still happening. It is a must at festivals, weddings and other functions,” he explains.
Many people now buy the paintings as decor too, he adds. “The price starts at H1,000 and can go up to H50,000” he says.
The festival also has many GI-tagged items, including kauna basket from Manipur, the Dhokra tribal jewellery and more.
With inputs from Anu Kuruvilla