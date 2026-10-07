Decade on, Vaduthala railway overbridge dream inches closer towards realisation

KOCHI: Decks have been cleared for the construction of the Vaduthala railway overbridge (ROB) and the Perandoor-Vaduthala bridge.

It has been a decade since Vaduthala ROB received its initial administrative sanction in the state budget. On Wednesday, Public Works Minister P K Basheer will launch the construction of both bridges. The projects had been stalled for years, due to delays in administrative sanction, land acquisition, technical sanction, tendering, utility relocation, and other procedures.

The Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) is constructing the overbridge. The structure, coming up at railway level crossing number 69, is one of the city’s major infrastructure development projects. The project, which got financial approval through KIIFB, has been allotted `91.89 crore. This includes `67.87 crore for land acquisition, which has been completed, according to RBDCK.

“Technical approval and tendering procedures have been completed. The contract has been awarded to M/s Cherian Varkey Construction Company Pvt Ltd. The tender amount is `18.80 crore and the work completion period is 24 months. The total cost of the project is approximately `88.58 crore. This includes utility relocation and land acquisition costs,” an RBDCK official said.

The total length of the overbridge is 372.78m. The railway span will have a length of 43.45m. The bridge will have a width of 10.15m, with a 7.50-m-wide carriageway and a 1.50-m-wide footpath on one side. The bridge will be constructed on a reinforced cement concrete (RCC) pile foundation. Prestressed concrete girders and RCC slabs will be used in the main structure of the bridge. The approach road on the Vaduthala side will be 181.25 m long while the one on the opposite side will be 148.08m long.