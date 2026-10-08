175 young ‘diplomats’ from across Kerala shine at Kid Glove Model UN 2026

KOCHI: As many as 175 student representatives selected from schools across Keralam participated in the Kid Glove Model United Nations 2026 (KGMUN 2026), organised as part of the Kerala Police’s Kid Glove cybersecurity initiative. It served as the pre-conference event leading up to c0c0n 2026, the cybersecurity conference.

The programme was inaugurated by Ankit Ashokan, SP, Cyber Operations, Kerala Police, at Toc-H Public School, Vyttila. The initiative aims to help students develop a better understanding of global issues and engage in diplomatic discussions.

The KGMUN platform provided students with an opportunity to participate in structured discussions on international issues, present their views, understand diverse perspectives and engage in constructive debates. It also sought to enhance their leadership, communication, diplomatic and decision-making skills.

The students were selected with the support of DDADs, DCRC counsellors, Koottu counsellors and trained Kerala Police personnel. The event was held under the leadership of Ankit Ashokan, who was also the chief guest and presided over the function.

Toc-H Public School principal Prof Tessy Jose K, secretary Vipin K Mathew and Dr Vishnu Saravanan, trustee, Students of Kerala Education Trust (SKET), attended the event.