Action plan for revival of Queen’s Walkway to be out soon, says mayor Minimol

KOCHI: As legal restrictions on taking up work along the Queen’s Walkway have been lifted, the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) is set to reclaim the charm of the scenic esplanade, extending from the Chathiyath Church to the High Court Road.

Not too long ago, the Queen’s Walkway was one of Kochi’s favourite hangouts, with a vibrant night life. The eateries there had a fanbase and music performances attracted large crowds. The 1.8-kilometre walkway, beautifully landscaped, was transformed into an active walkway with funding from the tourism department.

Given the latest development, with the Kerala High Court on Wednesday ruling that GIDA was authorised to develop the walkway and the adjacent Chathiyath Road, Mayor Minimol V K told TNIE that a meeting of GIDA would soon be convened to discuss the revival plan. “It is a great recreational spot in the city, where people of all ages gather and spend time. An action plan will be chalked out for Queen’s Walkway without delay,” the mayor said.

A meeting, with the district collector in attendance, is expected to be convened next week to discuss the measures required. The stretch had around 20 eateries, most of which were popular with visitors, along with live streetside music performances.

The maintenance and operation of food stalls were entrusted with an agency through a bidding process and the agency gave sub-contracts for running the eateries.

Though a new tender was called in March 2026, due to legal interventions it did not go forward and later all activities at the Walkway came to a stop. Soon, GIDA is expected to roll out new tenders to open the food outlets there.