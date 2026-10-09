Dropping of Thevara terminal raises concern over western island-Kochi link

KOCHI: The decision to drop the proposed Thevara terminal from the water metro network has raised questions over how the western islands will be connected to the city centre. There are no clear alternatives identified yet for the role envisaged for the terminal as a key interchange and land-water transport hub with metro feeder bus services.

Thevara was dropped citing the non-availability of the identified government land along with Aster, Amrita Hospital, Kothad, Cheriyamthuruth and Mulavukad terminals with various reasons.

Thevara was identified as an important interchange for passengers from Kumbalam, Edakochi and Palluruthy heading towards the city. It would have allowed passengers to directly reach the city without being dependent on congested roads.

As Thevara got removed, questions remain over whether another terminal can serve the same catchment. Experts point out that shifting connectivity towards Ernakulam or the High Court could add to the travel distance for passengers from the western islands. Nettoor may not address the gap either as it was originally envisaged as a minor terminal catering mainly to the local population. The government order notes that this terminal could be a key intermediate node connecting Edakochi, Kumbalam, Nettoor, Thykoodam and Vytilla.

“The Edakochi-Palluruthy bridge already carries heavy traffic and the removal of a strategically located water link could push more passengers towards the road network. The Nettoor route without Thevara would only redirect connectivity eastward which is already connected through roads,” pointed out an expert formerly associated with water metro.