People’s committee seeks expedition of Kadamakkudy developement projects

KOCHI: The construction of five bridges and five roads proposed as part of the development plan for the Kadamakkudy islands should be expedited, the Kadamakkudy panchayat people’s development committee has urged the district administration. The projects are intended to improve connectivity between the islands and provide links to NH66 in the north and NH 966A in the south.

Among the key projects is the Chennur-Kothad bridge, for which administrative sanction has been granted from Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) funds at an estimated cost of Rs 44.5 crore. The committee has sought expediting land acquisition process so that construction by the PWD’s bridges wing can begin.

The Pizhala-Chennur and Chennur-Chariyamthuruth bridges, which form the third and fourth reaches of the Pizhala-Chennur-Chariyamthuruth 9-m project, also await construction. The projects have received administrative sanction from GIDA funds at estimated costs of Rs 42.15 crore and Rs 44.21 crore, respectively.

The Pizhala-Paliyamthuruth road is another project for which GIDA has allocated Rs 10 crore. The work has been entrusted to INKEL, while land acquisition is being undertaken by the district administration. The committee has sought its early completion to enable widening of the road to 9m.