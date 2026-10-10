Ernakulam St Mary’s Cathedral celebrates centenary, traces a century of faith and perseverance

KOCHI: One of the oldest Malankara Orthodox churches in the region, Ernakulam St Mary’s Cathedral, is celebrating its centenary year. The church’s history resonates with the conviction and perseverance of the early faithful who, despite hardships, remained steadfast in their beliefs and nurtured generations rooted in Christian values and traditions.

The church was the result of the dream of devotees for a place of worship in the city. Many of them had to rely on distant parishes to fulfil their spiritual needs.

In 1922, on 28 cents of land near Ernakulam Boat Jetty, a small church was built. According to church sources, the project was undertaken by prominent figures, including P V Philip, Rao Sahib, P K Varghese, M I Varkey and M A Chacko.

The first Holy Qurbana (Mass) was celebrated by Fr Geevarghese, then vicar of Ayyampilly Church, on October 6, 1926. He was assisted by Fr M P Peter, who later became Pathros Mar Osthathios, known as the Malankara Gandhi, and Fr Murikkal Yakub, who was the first vicar.

Over the years, facilities were expanded. Land was purchased in Chittoor, where a cemetery and a chapel were constructed. The foundation stone for the new church was laid on January 15, 1959, under principal celebrant Catholicos Baselios Geevarghese II. The church and its sanctuary, featuring five altars, were consecrated, and Holy Qurbana was celebrated on January 14 and 15, 1962.

In 1963, Vazgen I, Catholicos of Armenia, who was visiting the Malankara Church, laid the foundation stone for the multi-storied building adjacent to the church. In 1972, a 1.40-acre plot was bought in Elamkulam, where a cemetery and chapel were constructed. As part of the parish’s 60th anniversary celebrations, chapels were built in Thevara and Palarivattom. The church was elevated to a cathedral on March 25, 2001.