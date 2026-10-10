Outsourced metro parking beset with poor monitoring, fee collection woes

KOCHI: Commuters have raised concerns over the monitoring of parking facilities outsourced by Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) at different metro stations. Commuters alleged that the parking attendants failed to issue tokens or receipts at some stations and were, in some instances, absent from designated booths.

The concerns relate to parking facilities at major metro stations including Aluva, Ambattukavu, Cochin University, Edappally, Changampuzha Park, Palarivattom, Kaloor, MG Road, Elamkulam, Thykoodam, Petta, Vadakkekotta and Tripunithura.

At Palarivattom, a commuter alleged that a person collecting the parking fee was neither wearing a uniform nor displaying an identity card and did not provide a token or receipt.

“There should be some system to identify who is authorised to collect the money,” said advocate Suvin R Menon, who faced the issue while parking at the station.

“There was no uniform, token, or identity proof. While a system is in place to manage parking through contractors, the gaps observed at different stations raise questions over its implementation and the extent of monitoring by KMRL.”

The concerns also raise questions over whether KMRL has a clear mechanism to monitor the number of vehicles parked and the amount collected at the outsourced facilities.

A check by the TNIE at the parking facilities at various stations found inconsistencies in the functioning of the system. At some locations, the parking attendant was absent from the designated booth, while at others commuters said tokens or receipts were not routinely issued.

At Kaloor, a regular commuter said the parking booth was often unattended.