8 years after nod, Kochi's Kureekad RoB sees new light with land acquisition push

KOCHI: A railway overbridge sanctioned eight years ago at Kureekad will soon be realised, with the land acquisition process getting a new push. The project was delayed due to land acquisition issues. As per the documents published on the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) website, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) was approved in 2020 and had even got the General Arrangement Drawing (GAD) approved by the Railways.

As per the RBDCK, the project was sanctioned for an amount of `36.89 crore and the total land to be acquired was only 0.77 acres. The revenue department had also issued the 11 (1) notification back in August 2024.

While the rehabilitation and resettlement package was approved and the structural valuation done, the land acquisition didn’t make any headway due to fund shortage. As per the DPR, the RoB will have a total length of 428.17 m and a width of 10.20 m.

The residents have been urging the authorities to speed up land acquisition and construction activities as frequent closure of the railway gate, coupled with the absence of the RoB, has made their lives difficult.

Once the Kureekad RoB becomes a reality, the railways will be able to close down the nearby Thukalan and Kadungamangalam LC gates.