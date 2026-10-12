A year since launch, SC Women’s Hostel yet to be opened to public

KOCHI: A year since its inauguration, the SC Women’s Hostel at Ayyappankavu is still awaiting redemption, with no clear proposal to open it to the public any time soon. This, despite the fact that the eternally crowded She Lodge stands as a stark reminder of the lack of cheap, short-stay rooms available for women in the city.

It was last October that the hostel was inaugurated by then LSGD minister M B Rajesh. The building was constructed at a cost of `5.32 crore, with money from the special component plan fund of Kochi corporation.

Situated close to Ernakulam North railway station and with easy access to major roads, the hostel was built with the objective of providing a shelter for women, especially those belonging to scheduled caste, at subsidised rates. It is dedicated to Dakshayani Velayudhan, the state’s first and only Dalit woman MLA.

Although the initial intention was to open the hostel within a month of its inauguration, a delay in finalising the bylaw for its operations put off the plan.

“The project, built with corporation money, remains closed. Two months ago, it was announced that the hostel will be opened while the She Lodge remains closed for renovation. However, it didn’t happen. Even now, corporation authorities are clueless on how to proceed with matters,” said Sujith Sukumaran, a right to information (RTI) activist.