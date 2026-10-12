A year since launch, SC Women’s Hostel yet to be opened to public

KOCHI: A year since its inauguration, the SC Women’s Hostel at Ayyappankavu is still awaiting redemption, with no clear proposal to open it to the public any time soon. This, despite the fact that the eternally crowded She Lodge stands as a stark reminder of the lack of cheap, short-stay rooms available for women in the city.
It was last October that the hostel was inaugurated by then LSGD minister M B Rajesh. The building was constructed at a cost of `5.32 crore, with money from the special component plan fund of Kochi corporation.
Situated close to Ernakulam North railway station and with easy access to major roads, the hostel was built with the objective of providing a shelter for women, especially those belonging to scheduled caste, at subsidised rates. It is dedicated to Dakshayani Velayudhan, the state’s first and only Dalit woman MLA.
Although the initial intention was to open the hostel within a month of its inauguration, a delay in finalising the bylaw for its operations put off the plan.
“The project, built with corporation money, remains closed. Two months ago, it was announced that the hostel will be opened while the She Lodge remains closed for renovation. However, it didn’t happen. Even now, corporation authorities are clueless on how to proceed with matters,” said Sujith Sukumaran, a right to information (RTI) activist.
On days when the city hosts key state and central competitive exams, the She Lodge remains completely occupied, with authorities struggling to meet the demand for rooms. The SC Women’s Hostel was proposed to meet this need, with a 55% subsidy applicable to women belonging to SC category. Even the general room rates were finalised in line with those of the She Lodge.
“The council has passed the bylaw for operating the hostel. After conducting an inspection to ascertain the condition of the building and other aspects like electricity and water supply, the hostel will be opened to the public soon,” said Antony Painuthara, chairperson of the corporation’s welfare standing committee.
The civic body also plans to come up with an online facility to book rooms at the She Lodge and the hostel, and make the process hassle-free. It would add to the sense of safety, as women can start their journey knowing that a room in the city is waiting for them, Antony said.
Hostel Facilities
Five-storey building 29 rooms
Comprising
24 | Double bedrooms
1 | Single bedroom
4 | Dormitories
A library and a common hall