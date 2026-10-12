Two men arrested for abducting, assaulting 15-year-old boy in Aluva

KOCHI: Two men were arrested for allegedly trespassing into a house in Aluva, abducting a 15-year-old boy, and assaulting him, inflicting injuries with a blade.

The arrested are Munsir, 21, of Kakkanad, and Shajahan, 23, of Aluva. According to police, one of the accused had a feud with a friend of the boy. The accused reached the boy’s rented house around noon on Saturday in search of their friend. They allegedly took the boy away on a motorcycle and assaulted him at a house in Peringala. The accused allegedly inflicted cuts on his body using a blade.

After learning about the abduction, the boy’s mother lodged a complaint with the Aluva police, who registered a case and launched an investigation. On learning about the complaint, the accused allegedly abandoned the boy near a bus stop at Kangarappady.

Following a scientific investigation, the police identified the accused and intensified the search. On Saturday night, a police team intercepted two members of the gang when they arrived at a fuel station in Pallikkara to refuel their vehicle. The accused allegedly resisted arrest and attacked the police with a knife, leaving some officers injured. The police subsequently overpowered and arrested the duo.

Police said the first accused is involved in 10 cases, while the second has six cases against him. The injured boy is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The accused have been booked under sections that carry a punishment of up to life imprisonment. The search for the third accused is under way.