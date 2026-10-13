Kochi car accident: Duo who fled accident spot arrested

KOCHI: Nedumbassery police on Monday arrested two more persons in connection with the road accident that killed three youth near Nedumbassery in the early hours of Sunday.

Ameer and Joel S Anto, both 19-year-old college students and natives of Alappuzha, were also in the Mini Cooper driven by Suhail Sajeev, 19, when it rammed the victims’ scooter.

Police said Ameer and Joel fled the accident scene in another vehicle. They were tracked down to their hometown and arrested after a probe based on CCTV footage and statements of Suhail and fellow co-passenger, Ninav, 19, who were apprehended on Sunday.

The investigation revealed that all four occupants of the car had allegedly consumed liquor before the accident. With Suhail at the wheel, the other three have been booked for abetting the offence by allowing him to drive under the influence of alcohol.

During evidence collection, Suhail reportedly told officers he was driving at 120 kmph. However, this has not been confirmed. He also reportedly told the police that he failed to spot the scooter and that his car’s brakes did not respond.

Meanwhile, the motor vehicles department has initiated proceedings to suspend Suhail’s driving licence. The development came as social media videos of Suhail driving the luxury hatchback at high speeds emerged.