A handful of clay from Kolkata to celebrate Durga Pooja in Kochi

KOCHI: A handful of clay brought from their native place marks the beginning of Navrathri celebrations for Keral Banga Samskriti Sangha (KBSS), as the work of Durga idol progresses. As the Durga Pooja celebrations of the organisation complete 60 years this time, members are all in high fervour to make it a grand affair. KBSS will host the celebrations at Lotus Hall, Lions Club of Cochin East, Gandhi Nagar.

KBSS, one of the oldest belonging to people from other states, has been organising Durga Pooja for the past six decades and every year, the rituals begin with the arrival of a handful of clay from their home town to make the Durga idol. It is the workers from Bengal, who craft the idol for the rituals related to the celebrations.

“Our Durga Pooja will begin on October 16 and the days will be busy with cultural performances and spiritual talks. It is a time to gather and renew friendship for people in our community. Being an important cultural identity of the people from Kolkata, Durga Pooja reminds us of the celebrations back in our hometown. We also have a lot of visitors from other communities during the Durga Pooja days here,” said Rinku Guha, secretary of KBSS.