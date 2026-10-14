Kochi synagogue fire: Man held within hours; police probe suspected international links

KOCHI: What initially appeared to be an isolated arson attack near the Kadavumbhagam synagogue in Kochi is now being probed for possible links to a wider network, with investigators reportedly finding communications with an unidentified handler, references to other potential targets and indications of cryptocurrency payments on the mobile phone of the 32-year-old man arrested in the case.

The accused, Ebin B Paul, a native of Puthencruz, allegedly arrived at Blossom Nursery near the synagogue on Market Road in a blue Maruti Suzuki Ignis around 2.30 am on Monday, poured petrol on the premises and set them on fire. He allegedly recorded the incident on his mobile phone before fleeing the spot, according to the police.

Considering the security sensitivity of the location, the police launched a detailed investigation under the supervision of Kochi City Deputy Commissioner of Police Arun K Pavithran.

Investigators examined available CCTV footage from the market and neighbouring areas and collected information from around 150 people. Although the vehicle's registration number was not clearly visible in the footage, technical analysis and cyber investigation helped the police identify the car and trace it to the accused.

Ebin was subsequently located at a rented house in Puthencruz, where he was allegedly hiding, and taken into custody within hours of the incident.

A preliminary examination of his mobile phone reportedly revealed videos of the arson and communications with individuals and online groups suspected to have foreign links. According to the police, the accused referred to an unidentified person as 'Boss' and allegedly acted on instructions to target specific locations, record the attacks and send the footage in exchange for payment. Investigators are also examining indications that cryptocurrency may have been used to transfer the alleged payments.