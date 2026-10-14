Kochi synagogue fire: Man held within hours; police probe suspected international links

KOCHI: What initially appeared to be an isolated arson attack near the Kadavumbhagam synagogue in Kochi is now being probed for possible links to a wider network, with investigators reportedly finding communications with an unidentified handler, references to other potential targets and indications of cryptocurrency payments on the mobile phone of the 32-year-old man arrested in the case.
The accused, Ebin B Paul, a native of Puthencruz, allegedly arrived at Blossom Nursery near the synagogue on Market Road in a blue Maruti Suzuki Ignis around 2.30 am on Monday, poured petrol on the premises and set them on fire. He allegedly recorded the incident on his mobile phone before fleeing the spot, according to the police.
Considering the security sensitivity of the location, the police launched a detailed investigation under the supervision of Kochi City Deputy Commissioner of Police Arun K Pavithran.
Investigators examined available CCTV footage from the market and neighbouring areas and collected information from around 150 people. Although the vehicle's registration number was not clearly visible in the footage, technical analysis and cyber investigation helped the police identify the car and trace it to the accused.
Ebin was subsequently located at a rented house in Puthencruz, where he was allegedly hiding, and taken into custody within hours of the incident.
A preliminary examination of his mobile phone reportedly revealed videos of the arson and communications with individuals and online groups suspected to have foreign links. According to the police, the accused referred to an unidentified person as 'Boss' and allegedly acted on instructions to target specific locations, record the attacks and send the footage in exchange for payment. Investigators are also examining indications that cryptocurrency may have been used to transfer the alleged payments.
Some of the communications reportedly referred to Jewish places of worship and potential attacks in different cities across the country. The police are investigating the authenticity and significance of these communications, the identities of the people involved and the possibility of an organised operation. The suspected international links have not yet been conclusively established.
The investigation has also revealed a possible connection between Ebin and a similar arson incident reported earlier in Muvattupuzha. The police compared footage from the two incidents and recovered videos suspected to be connected with the earlier case from his phone. According to investigators, Ebin admitted to his involvement in the Muvattupuzha incident during questioning. His alleged role in the earlier case is being examined further.
Investigators also reportedly found suspicious communications related to drug transactions on his digital devices. The information has been shared with the Ernakulam Rural Police for further investigation.
Central agencies are also examining information relating to the suspected international links. The police are prioritising the forensic examination of the accused's digital devices, verification of communications and financial transactions, and investigation into possible links with other offences.
A special investigation team led by Ernakulam Central Inspector Anish Joy has been formed under the supervision of DCP Arun K Pavithran. The team includes officers from the Ernakulam Central Police Station, the cyber unit and the special cell.
Further investigation is under way to establish the motive behind the arson and verify the suspected links with other offences.
In a related development, the Puthencruz police registered a separate case on Tuesday under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after allegedly seizing eight types of suspected narcotic and psychotropic substances from Ebin B Paul's residence at Ginger County Villas in Patham Mile, Puthencruz, Ernakulam.
According to the FIR, the substances were recovered from a cupboard in the bedroom during a search conducted in the presence of witnesses and an executive magistrate while Paul was in the custody of the Ernakulam Central Police in connection with the arson case.
The seized substances included 3.613 grams of white heroin, 2.736 grams of brown heroin, 2.361 grams of oxycodone, two quantities of fentanyl weighing 2.954 grams and 2.310 grams, 20.171 grams of alprazolam, 50.883 grams of ketamine and 20.675 grams of K-rock, the FIR stated.