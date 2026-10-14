Railway logistic facilities to come up at Angamaly and Karukutty stations under Thiruvananthapuram division

KOCHI: Two logistics facilities will come up at Angamaly and Karukutty railway stations under the Thiruvananthapuram division as the Southern Railway (SR) looks to scale up freight movement.

At a time when the Kochi airport is seeing an increase in cargo movement, especially in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) category, the railway too wants to make the most of it.

A senior railway official said the facilities will be built and operated by private parties on the surplus railway land. “The available space is around 4,400 sq ft at Angamaly and around 3,000 sq ft at Karukutty. The private party will be provided with land use licence and will have to develop the infrastructure. The facilities can be used as warehouses, silos, cold chains, micro-fulfilment centres, cargo scanning and value-added services. The aim is to increase rail freight and integrate the railways into the national supply chain,” he said.

The official said the land earmarked for Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals (GCTs) is excluded and governed by the GCT policy.

“Land is leased through open, competitive bidding. Lease charges are payable annually in advance under the Railway Board’s land policy. The initial term is 25 years, counted from two years after site handover or from commissioning, whichever is earlier.