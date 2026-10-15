Kochi: Infopark Phase 4’s development to be divvied up among 3 developers

KOCHI: Amid concerns of a slowdown in the IT industry in the state, the government is moving ahead with development of 33.5 acres of land it had acquired from Traco Cable Co Ltd in Irumpanam. According to a top official in the IT department, the land parcel, which has been renamed Infopark Phase 4, has been divided into three holdings to be developed separately by three major property development players. Traco Cable is a sick state public sector unit (PSU).

According to sources in the real-estate sector, discussions are in the final stages with Bengaluru-based Brigade Group. This comes as Prestige and Embassy have expressed interest in developing infrastructure in the other two holdings. “However, details on how much land will be allotted to each player will be revealed at a later stage,” they said.

Brigade already has several buildings in Infopark Kochi, including the twin-tower World Trade Center (WTC) in Phase 1 with a combined built-up area of 7.7 lakh sqft. The developer is also constructing another tower in Phase I.

Prestige has an office space in SmartCity Kochi. If things pan out, Embassy will have its second property in the state, after one in Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram.