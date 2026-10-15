Kochi: Medicines shortage, admin issues plague Kalamassery MCH

KOCHI: The Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, which registers at least 1,000 outpatient consultations a day, is facing complaints of shortage of medicines, dysfunctional machines and poor administration. Cases of compromised safety, by way of theft of gold ornaments of patients, have added to the worries of those depending on this major healthcare facility in Ernakulam district.

The MCH had recently witnessed significant development with the opening of a superspeciality block and a cancer care centre. While the infrastructure was upgraded during the term of the LDF government, factors like shortage of staff and availability of medicines remains a major concern.

Referring to the death of a person who had undergone surgery following a road accident recently, CPM area committee member Zakhir Hussain said: “The patient collapsed on the day of getting discharged from the hospital.

His relatives lodged a complaint of medical negligence, which the hospital authorities denied. When the patient collapsed while inside the hospital, his family alleged that not a single staff member was present to take him to the critical care unit or administer CPR.”

“This is the current situation of the medical college. If this continues, what will be the fate of the other patients here?”he said.

Meanwhile, an internal enquiry report of MCH had found no lapses on the part of the staff members in the case. On October 7, a case of missing gold ornament was reported at the hospital. The jewellery worn by a three-year-old was stolen by a chain snatcher, who was later arrested by the police.