Kochi set for Queen’s Walkway 2.0 New Year gift

After nearly 10 months of stalled development and the closure of 20 kiosks, the Queen’s Walkway is finally set for a revival.

With the High Court lifting curbs on commercial activities along the walkway on Chathiath Road, the Goshree Island Development Authority (GIDA) has resumed work on the delayed project.

“We are aiming to complete it within two months. The area will come alive again by January 1, 2027,” a top GIDA official tells TNIE.

Once a popular spot for people to unwind after sunset, the walkway had lost much of its vibrancy following legal proceedings triggered by complaints from residents’ associations in nearby high-rises. Now, with the court giving the green signal, GIDA expects to restore the walkway to its former liveliness.

The 20 kiosks, one of the main attractions for visitors, were shut down in January 2026 after the agreement with the previous contractor expired.

Work undertaken by a new agency was subsequently halted following a petition filed by an apartment owners’ association. It argued that the kiosks would compromise pedestrian safety, cause traffic congestion and health risks, and place an additional burden on civic infrastructure.

The court, however, accepted GIDA’s argument that it was entitled to use the footpath for various activities under the Kerala Town and Country Planning Act. It also took note of the authority’s special plan for Queen’s Walkway — the ‘Happiness Zone Project’ — which aims to provide a quality open space for the public and boost the city’s tourism potential.

“A fresh expression of interest was invited. A new contractor has taken up the work. The reconstruction of the 20 kiosks has now restarted,” the official says.

“Unlike the earlier arrangement, in which the kiosks were concentrated at the beginning and the end of the walkway, the new plan is to spread them out. This would also help regulate the crowd and avoid congestion at certain points.

”The revised design also includes beautification measures such as plants in the central median, enhanced walking paths, new lamp posts and additional selfie points.