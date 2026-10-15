‘Venda Cup’ offers children a healthy kick against drug abuse

Worldwide, authorities have adopted various community measures to combat drug abuse. And football has long been a powerful tool in this fight.

A simple game, often played on the streets, football has the power to bring communities together for a common cause. In Keralam, the NGO Fourth Wave Foundation has harnessed the sport to tackle the drug menace.

Since 2017, the organisation has been reaching out to children from communities vulnerable to drug abuse, raising awareness about its dangers and encouraging them to take up football as a healthy pursuit.

The Ernakulam zonal competitions of the ‘Venda Cup’ are underway at Panampilly Nagar, with nearly 400 boys and girls taking part.

“Every year, at the beginning of the academic year, we contact schools across all districts in the state for selecting children to participate in the tournament,” says Manju David, an official of the Fourth Wave Foundation.

“A member of the school faculty is chosen to train them over the following months and prepare them for the competitions. Across four zonal regions, 80 teams of boys and likewise for girls, with selected players from each zone progressing to the state championship.”

The Venda Cup stands out not only for its emphasis on girls’ participation but also for its ‘Fair Play Champions’ category, which awards cash prizes on a par with those given to the tournament winners.

“Once the children qualify for the zonal competitions, the organisation, with support from sponsors, provides them with football equipment and looks after their well-being,” says Manju.