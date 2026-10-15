‘Venda Cup’ offers children a healthy kick against drug abuse

Worldwide, authorities have adopted various community measures to combat drug abuse. And football has long been a powerful tool in this fight.
A simple game, often played on the streets, football has the power to bring communities together for a common cause. In Keralam, the NGO Fourth Wave Foundation has harnessed the sport to tackle the drug menace.
Since 2017, the organisation has been reaching out to children from communities vulnerable to drug abuse, raising awareness about its dangers and encouraging them to take up football as a healthy pursuit.
The Ernakulam zonal competitions of the ‘Venda Cup’ are underway at Panampilly Nagar, with nearly 400 boys and girls taking part.
“Every year, at the beginning of the academic year, we contact schools across all districts in the state for selecting children to participate in the tournament,” says Manju David, an official of the Fourth Wave Foundation.
“A member of the school faculty is chosen to train them over the following months and prepare them for the competitions. Across four zonal regions, 80 teams of boys and likewise for girls, with selected players from each zone progressing to the state championship.”
The Venda Cup stands out not only for its emphasis on girls’ participation but also for its ‘Fair Play Champions’ category, which awards cash prizes on a par with those given to the tournament winners.
“Once the children qualify for the zonal competitions, the organisation, with support from sponsors, provides them with football equipment and looks after their well-being,” says Manju.
“One talented participant from an earlier batch went on to compete in the Homeless World Cup, where he also won the fair play award. This year, one of our girls who was part of the national team may get a similar opportunity.”
She adds that the children are selected based on their interest in football, rather than their existing sporting abilities, ensuring that the initiative is open to those who may not otherwise get the opportunity to compete.
Fourth Wave Foundation has been working with communities across the country to combat drug abuse for over two decades. In Keralam, it has collaborated with state authorities on programmes such as Operation Toofan, Vimukthi and Subodh.
In Ernakulam alone, 31 locality-based initiatives are currently on, focusing on community awareness, child welfare and the creation of safe spaces for play.
“Since the Venda Cup was launched in 2017, about 12 lakh children have been part of the programme. By monitoring and supporting them throughout their three years of high school, we have been able to help them stay away from drug use,” says Diana Vincent, founder-director of Fourth Wave Foundation.
She cites the example of a coastal community in Ernakulam.
“After 10 years of structured community interventions,
we could see a significant fall in vulnerability. Sustained planning and consistent efforts can make a difference,” she adds.
The Ernakulam zonal competition concludes on October 15, after which the same venue will host the state-level championship on October 24.
“Football captures young people’s interest and engages them in physical activity, leaving them with less time and inclination to experiment with drugs,” says Diana.
“By helping them develop strong minds and healthy habits at an early age, we can give them a safer start in life.”