Kalamassery rape case accused suspected to own more spas in Kochi

KOCHI: Police suspect that Sreeraj, the prime accused in the Kalamassery spa gang rape case, is operating several spas in Kochi and earning an income from them despite the establishments being registered in other people’s names. Police are probing whether he holds ownership stakes in any of these establishments.

Sreeraj allegedly recruits women for the spas and intervenes in disputes at the establishments in return for money from their owners. Police have found evidence that he collected lakhs of rupees within a month by citing his goonda connections.

As part of the evidence collection, police took the accused to the upper-floor room of the lodge where the alleged assault took place and to Delight Spa, where the survivor had initially been invited for an interview. The survivor was allegedly given narcotic substances and sexually assaulted by the accused throughout the night.

Police said CCTV footage from the lodge had been deleted and efforts were under way to recover it. Police have also identified the alleged role of Saranya, the second accused from Alappuzha arrested earlier in the case, who allegedly recruited women for the gang.