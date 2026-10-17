Keralam: Ebin’s chats show offer to take up contract jobs

KOCHI: Police have found social media messages posted by Ebin Paul, the accused in the arson outside the Kadavumbhagam synagogue in Kochi, offering to take up contract jobs for anyone willing to assign them. Police are examining whether the messages attracted the attention of those who allegedly directed him to carry out the arson.

The probe team has written to Telegram, seeking more details about Ebin’s account and the location of a person identified as ‘Boss’. Ebin maintains that he has never met Boss and has only chatted with him online, official sources said. Police are also examining the alleged links between the two and whether Boss was involved in directing the attack.

The police have not invoked provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against Ebin so far. DCP Arun K Pavithran said there was not enough evidence at present to invoke the Act. The police will consider adding the provisions only after collecting further evidence and obtaining legal advice.