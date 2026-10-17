Mundamveli P&T apartment complex: Protesters seek open dialogue with govt

KOCHI: The protesting residents of the P&T apartment complex in Mundamveli have sought an open dialogue with state government authorities, before arriving at a decision on their relocation. Abhilash Parameswaran, president of the P&T Apartment Residents’ Association, urged the district administration and local MLA to support them by arranging a platform to raise their concerns and arrive at solution through mutual discussions.

Though residents haven’t raised any demands on relocation, they are seeking alternative accommodation, until a decision is reached on the Mundamveli flats. The P&T apartment complex has 83 flats, of which 78 are currently occupied.

Thrissur District Labour Contract Cooperative Society constructed apartment with prefabricated steel structures. Inaugurated in September 2023, the flats were built under the LIFE Mission.

Child rights panel files case

Based on a complaint filed by residents on denial of hygienic and safe living conditions to 78 children living there, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights filed a case on Friday.