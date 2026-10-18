Odisha woman kills husband, dumps body on tracks in Kochi

KOCHI: The Elamakkara police on Saturday arrested an Odisha native for murdering her husband and dumping his body on the railway tracks near Edappally.

The police said the deceased – a 31-year-old man from Odisha – was killed by his wife at their rented house in Edappally. She allegedly dumped his body on the tracks in an attempt to make it appear as a railway accident.

Police said the woman committed the murder following her husband’s alleged attempts to harass her child from her first marriage. However, the exact motive is yet to be established.

According to the FIR, the body was spotted on the railway tracks near Edappally railway station around 1.20am on Saturday.