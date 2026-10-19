Founding VC of Kufos passes away

KOCHI: Founding vice-chancellor of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos), Prof B Madhusoodana Kurup, has passed away. He was 71. A distinguished fisheries scientist, dedicated teacher and visionary institution builder, he leaves behind a lasting legacy in aquatic biodiversity research and university leadership.

Prof Kurup played a pivotal role in laying the academic and administrative foundations of Kufos — India’s first university dedicated to fisheries and ocean studies. His vision helped shape an institution committed to education, research and service to communities whose lives and livelihoods depend on aquatic ecosystems.

He subsequently served as the third VC of Shri Venkateshwara University, Uttar Pradesh.Over a career spanning four decades, his research advanced our understanding of the ecology, biodiversity and fisheries of rivers, lakes, reservoirs, estuaries and marine waters. His work, and that of the students he mentored, made enduring contributions to the study of Keralam’s aquatic ecosystems, both inland and marine.

With over four decades of research experience, he guided 22 doctoral scholars, many of whom went on to hold important positions in fisheries education, research and administration.His scholarly contributions included more than 250 research papers and 11 edited books.

His taxonomic research included the discovery of eight new freshwater fish species from the Western Ghats. His wider investigations documented aquatic biodiversity from the inland waters of Keralam, including Vembanad lake, to depths of approximately 1,000 m in India’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

He served two terms on the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority and chaired expert committees addressing issues such as the impacts of seasonal trawling bans, Pokkali-based aquaculture, etc.